Jimmy White v Stephen Hendry World Championship qualifier moved to April 5

The draw for the qualifying rounds of snooker’s biggest tournament was made this week and pitched legends Hendry and White together in the opening round.

The match at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield will be a repeat of the four Crucible finals they played in the 1990s.

Originally scheduled for 7.30pm on Tuesday April 6, it has now been changed to the same time on Monday April 5.

The match between Rebecca Kenna, one of two women in the draw, and Brandon Sargeant has been swapped to 7.30pm on Tuesday April 6.

Seven-time world champion Hendry will be playing in snooker’s biggest event for the first time since 2012, having recently come out of retirement. He played White at the Crucible seven times between 1988 and 1998. This time, the winner will need to claim three more victories to make it to the main draw.

The qualifying rounds will run from April 6-15, with the 16 players who make it through to join the top 16 seeds for the main event at the Crucible which runs from April 17-May 3.