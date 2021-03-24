Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Six Nations
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
Stephen Hendry is watched by Jimmy White

Stephen Hendry to face Jimmy White in first qualifying round of World Championship

By Sporting Life
13:17 · WED March 24, 2021

Stephen Hendry will face old foe Jimmy White in the first qualifying round of the Betfred World Championship next month.

The pair met in four in Crucible finals played during in the 1990s, Hendry winning on each occasion, and will clash once more having been paired in Wednesday's draw.

52-year-old Hendry has emerged from retirement this season with an invitational tour card and will compete in snooker’s biggest tournament for the first time in nine years. White, now 58, also has an invitational card and is currently ranked 83rd in the world.

Hendry beat White in the World Championship final in 1990, 1992, 1993 and 1994, while White made the final on six occasions in total but has famously never lifted the trophy.

Hendry said on ITV4: “I can’t believe it. All those finals and now we will play each other in the very first round, it’s incredible. We have been practising together but that will end now!”

The qualifying rounds will run from April 5-14 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content