Stephen Hendry to face Jimmy White in first qualifying round of World Championship

The pair met in four in Crucible finals played during in the 1990s, Hendry winning on each occasion, and will clash once more having been paired in Wednesday's draw.

52-year-old Hendry has emerged from retirement this season with an invitational tour card and will compete in snooker’s biggest tournament for the first time in nine years. White, now 58, also has an invitational card and is currently ranked 83rd in the world.

Hendry beat White in the World Championship final in 1990, 1992, 1993 and 1994, while White made the final on six occasions in total but has famously never lifted the trophy.

Hendry said on ITV4: “I can’t believe it. All those finals and now we will play each other in the very first round, it’s incredible. We have been practising together but that will end now!”

The qualifying rounds will run from April 5-14 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.