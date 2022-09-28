Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch Mark Allen's ridiculous escape
Scroll down to watch Mark Allen's ridiculous escape

Watch Mark Allen's miraculous five-cushion escape at snooker's British Open

By Sporting Life
20:20 · WED September 28, 2022

Mark Allen produced a miraculous five-cushion escape during his 4-1 victory over Li Hang at the British Open on Wednesday.

The Northern Irishman trailed 50-46 in the opening frame of his second-round match when he found himself in with what looked a near-impossible snooker.

However, he conjured up a ridiculous escape act that was so good he even bowed to the crowd.

Allen went on to lose the frame but bounced back to reel off the next four frames to book his place in the third round.

The escape brought back memories of Ronnie O'Sullivan's equally impressive escape from his first ever meeting with Judd Trump way back in 2008.

Click here for British Open draw, schedule and results

Fetching latest games....