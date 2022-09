The British Open will run from September 26-October 2, 2022 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The British Open was a significant event on the snooker calendar between 1985 and 2004, and returned last year as Mark Williams claimed his 24th ranking title win by beating Gary Wilson 6-4 in the final.

Televised by ITV Sport, this season's British Open will feature a host of the biggest names in the sport, including world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, with a random draw taking place for every round.