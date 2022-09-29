The four-time world champion and 20-time ranking event winner produced his moment of magic in the opening frame of his last-16 clash with Jack Lisowski at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

It looked like his hopes of a maximum had ended on 88 when seemingly tucked too tightly next to a red to pot his only option to the left corner pocket. Instead he opted for an incredible treble to send it into the middle pocket and the rest of the break, comparatively speaking, was simple.