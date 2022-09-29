Mark Selby made the fourth 147 break of his career at the British Open - but he needed an incredible pot along the way to stay on track.
The four-time world champion and 20-time ranking event winner produced his moment of magic in the opening frame of his last-16 clash with Jack Lisowski at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
It looked like his hopes of a maximum had ended on 88 when seemingly tucked too tightly next to a red to pot his only option to the left corner pocket. Instead he opted for an incredible treble to send it into the middle pocket and the rest of the break, comparatively speaking, was simple.
The 147 will earn him the tournament’s £5,000 high break prize as long as it is not equalled this week.
It’s the third maximum of the season and 179th in all. Selby’s last perfect break came in 2018 at the Champion of Champions.
Selby went on to complete an impressive 4-1 victory that also included a break of 117 in the final frame.