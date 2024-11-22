UK Championship snooker tips: Free best bets for the Triple Crown action

Zhang Anda v Peifan Lei

Tuesday, 1900 GMT

A very unassuming player, PEIFAN LEI’s progress this season has gone largely unnoticed, but having regained his tour status via the Asia Pacific Tour this spring, Lei has found serious improvement in the break-building department this term.

A classy century in a decider against Tom Ford in round three was followed by a dominant win against Ben Woollaston to book his place for York and back-to-back wins against established players indicate that Lei is maturing as a player having fallen off the tour and failing to get back on at the first attempt.

A gut-wrenching 10-9 defeat having been plenty in front in the decider against Hossein Vafaei with a Crucible place on the line back in 2021 probably took a long time to get over but a last-16 finish in Northern Ireland during the autumn was a good return and Lei also picked the right event to go quite deep in as he picked up 20k in the lucrative Saudi Arabia Masters.

Lei has also qualified for the event proper in Scotland next month so he’s clearly going through a purple patch and a last-32 clash with Zhang Anda may well be within his compass on recent form.

I’ve mentioned before that Anda has a very high-level A-game but he remains very vulnerable when not firing on all cylinders, falling at the first hurdle a couple of times this season and recording just the one quarter-final spot so far following a career-changing 2022/23 campaign.

In short, we’ve got a match-fit player who is exceeding expectations this season taking on a slight underachiever and while no-one can argue that Anda deserves to be favourite for this best-of-11 clash, the 11/5 available about a Lei win looks slightly too big.

Shaun Murphy v Zhao Xintong

Saturday, 1300 GMT

One of the main talking points of the week is Zhao Xintong’s Triple Crown return having successfully come through four rounds of qualifying this week.

His match against SHAUN MURPHY is interesting on a few levels and you can guarantee that Murphy will be fired up for this one having drawn a fair amount of criticism for his comments over amateur participation when losing to Si Jiahui here in 2021.

Of course, Xintong is an amateur in name only but it’s still an added dimension to what could be a cracker of a match.

Sunny Akani, Jiang Jun, Noppon Saengkham and Ricky Walden was a fairly stern test for Xintong at Leicester and he passed the test with flying colours, despite being behind early in three of those ties.

That level of form is a far better guide than his Q Tour amateur exploits and it’s hard to forget the impression he created when a devastating winner of this event in 2021.