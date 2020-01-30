German Masters snooker: Judd Trump and Neil Robertson progress; John Higgins and Ding Junhui sent packing

Snooker
Judd Trump
Judd Trump
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
22:31 · January 30, 2020 · 3 min read

Judd Trump was made to work hard by Luca Brecel in their second-round clash at the German Masters, the reigning world champion eventually prevailing 5-3.

Trump looked to have the bit between his teeth following his early exit at the Masters recently but he needed to showcase the best of his battling qualities to overcome strong resistance from Brecel.

Having opened up with a break of 53, Trump was immediately pegged beck as Brecel responded with a fabulous run of 122 and the latter looked on course to win frame three when building a healthy lead and putting a number of balls safe.

However, when Brecel missed from distance and cannoned all four reds into the open, Trump needed no second invitation to step in with a nerveless clearance of 51 that was sealed with a brilliant black punched into the heart of the bottom right-hand corner pocket.

Brecel again hit back with a century - this time 102 - but Trump then moved into a 4-2 lead when pinching a closely-contested frame six having won the previous frame courtesy of a typically fluent offering of 85.

Brecel came back swinging once again, a break of 78 keeping him in the hunt and he looked set to level the scores when taking control of the early stages of frame eight before breaking down with the frame seemingly at his mercy.

With the winning line now in sight, Trump closed the match in fine style, a run 90 leaving Brecel to ponder a couple of crucial missed opportunities and wonder what might have been.

In a battle between two former world champions, Graeme Dott proved too strong for Mark Williams, breaks of 57, 58 and 70 firing him to a 5-2 victory.

Graeme Dott
Graeme Dott

Elsewhere, Michael Georgiou further signalled his return to form with a 5-3 defeat of Sunny Akani while Matthew Selt got the better of Nigel Bond 5-2.

Mixed fortunes for Scottish duo

Scott Donaldson beat Ding Junhui for the second time in a week as he advanced at the German Masters, where his compatriot John Higgins crashed out.

Donaldson is looking for his third quarter-final in succession after good runs in both his native Scotland and in Austria, beating Ding convincingly in the latter event before succumbing to an in-form Ali Carter.

Ding looked on course to take his revenge in Germany, establishing a 4-2 lead despite a 132 break from Donaldson, but two more half-centuries turned the game on its head as the 25th seed produced a memorable comeback victory.

Higgins will be just as frustrated to depart after breaks of 134 and 138 earned him a 3-2 lead against Robbie Williams, but the latter said 'let me entertain you' and rallied impressively as Higgins' lead came undone.

Williams will feel delighted, no doubt, whereas Higgins will surely Take That defeat badly as his frustrating, stop-start season continues. Could it be magic again by the time he gets to Sheffield? Possibly, but he'll have to do better under pressure if he wants to prove (s)he's the one.

In Thursday morning's other match, Mitchell Mann rattled in a match-winning 111 break to go with a previous 110 and beat Alexander Ursenbacher 5-4 as each of the three contests went the distance.

Robertson maintains hot streak

Last week's European Masters hero Neil Robertson continued his hot steak with a comfortable 5-1 defeat of Ian Burns.

Neil Robertson
Neil Robertson

The Australian didn't have to be at his best in a scrappy affair but still managed breaks of 69 and 101 as he set up a second-round meeting with Mitchell Mann.

Shaun Murphy enjoyed a similarly carefree afternoon, the former world champion cruising past Tom Ford with a classy display.

Despite losing the second frame, Murphy took control of the match with breaks of 63, 60, 84 and 64 as he reeled off four frames on the bounce to ease to a 5-1 victory.

Zhao Xintong's upward trajectory continued when he saw off Anthony McGill 5-2 while the in-form Gary Wilson was much too strong for Jak Jones and Elliot Slessor overcame Robert Milkins.

Related links

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 33mRacing

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 33mRacing

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
4/11
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
13/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

Last updated 2h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 1h
All Football TipsTips & Previews