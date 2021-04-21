World Championship snooker latest: Judd Trump confirms status as world number one

Trump turned a 7-2 overnight advantage into a 10-4 triumph over qualifier Liam Highfield, guaranteeing that he will finish another campaign at the top of the rankings, and booking him a last-16 clash against former semi-finalist David Gilbert.

The 31-year-old praised the transformation under outgoing World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn and said the onus was now on players to continue Hearn’s work and help lift their sport to a whole new level of popularity.

Trump said: “Barry got us back on the straight and narrow and he’s kind of told everyone to spread their wings and fly away now. It’s up to us to do the job of making snooker bigger – there’s only so much he can do off the table and the players need to take that responsibility.

“I came in when there was six tournaments for the first three or four years. There were barely any tournaments to play and I hardly felt like a professional at all. Having to go through those three or four years made me appreciate it when all those tournaments did come along.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s break 'untouchable'

If Trump himself has distanced himself from the notion that he could one day match Stephen Hendry’s record of seven Crucible titles, he is convinced a new star will arrive to beat that mark – with only Ronnie O’Sullivan’s five-minute maximum break in 1997, in his opinion, remaining untouchable.

“For me there’s only one record that will never be broken and that’s Ronnie’s maximum time, and that’s partly because the referees move a lot slower nowadays and they don’t have the speed of the likes of (former referee) John Williams.