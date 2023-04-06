Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Stephen Hendry
Stephen Hendry

Stephen Hendry vows to continue playing professional snooker despite failing to qualify for the Crucible

By Sporting Life
09:52 · THU April 06, 2023

Stephen Hendry has insisted his comeback isn't over, despite suffering a comprehensive defeat to James Cahill in qualifying for the World Championship.

Having initially retired from professional snooker in 2012, Hendry made a sensational return to the tour in 2020.

However, the seven-time world champion has barely featured this season – often opting to skip events in order to keep other commitments – and he began qualifying for the Crucible having only played three professional matches all season.

That lack of competitive action certainly showed as he was trounced 10-4 by James Cahill on Wednesday, struggling to find anything like the consistency needed to keep pace with his younger opponent.

However, a brilliant hundred break in the opening frame – the 777th century of his career – gave a firm reminder of his capabilities and Hendry insists he is keen to keep playing, should World Snooker decide to hand him another tour wildcard.

Hendry told World Snooker Tour: "I definitely want to play on. As I always stress, it isn’t a comeback. I’m not going to play three or four hours a day and enter every event.

"I will play in the events that I can, with my other commitments. I love to play and in a perverse way it is fun.

"I just played too many bad shots and when you follow one bad shot with another it snowballs a bit. I started off great, two doubles in a century is good because I am the worst doubler in the world.

"There were little bits and pieces here and there, but generally there were too many unforced errors. That is something I criticise players for when I am commentating.

"It is still a very distant dream in the future that one day I’ll walk out at the Crucible again. It is very doubtful and huge odds against, but that is the dream."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....