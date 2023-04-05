Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
James Cahill is dreaming of a return to the Crucible
James Cahill

Snooker results: Stephen Hendry beaten by James Cahill in World Championship qualifying

By Sporting Life
21:18 · WED April 05, 2023

Stephen Hendry won't be returning to the Crucible this year, having lost 10-4 to James Cahill in qualifying for the World Championship.

The seven-time world champion has rarely featured this season, opting to skip a number of events, and he found Cahill too sharp and ultimately too strong in a largely one-sided affair.

That didn't look likely when Hendry took the opening frame of the match with a brilliant century, the 777th of his professional career, but he failed to match that form for the rest of the day as Cahill turned in an impressive display.

Having reeled off breaks of 77, 50, 54, 57 and 63 to lead 7-2 at the end of the first session, Cahill had put himself in a commanding position, though he did need to withstand a brief rally from his opponent in the evening.

Hendry put together back-to-back frames to reduce his arrears to 8-4, but just as hopes of a telling comeback were raised, Cahill stepped in with a run of 67 before finishing the job and setting up a meeting with Lei Peifan in the next qualifying round.

Elsewhere, Jimmy White finds himself on the ropes after Martin O'Donnell established a 7-2 lead in their match, while 16-year-old Stan Moody trails Zhang Anda 8-1.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....