The seven-time world champion has rarely featured this season, opting to skip a number of events, and he found Cahill too sharp and ultimately too strong in a largely one-sided affair.

That didn't look likely when Hendry took the opening frame of the match with a brilliant century, the 777th of his professional career, but he failed to match that form for the rest of the day as Cahill turned in an impressive display.

Having reeled off breaks of 77, 50, 54, 57 and 63 to lead 7-2 at the end of the first session, Cahill had put himself in a commanding position, though he did need to withstand a brief rally from his opponent in the evening.

Hendry put together back-to-back frames to reduce his arrears to 8-4, but just as hopes of a telling comeback were raised, Cahill stepped in with a run of 67 before finishing the job and setting up a meeting with Lei Peifan in the next qualifying round.

Elsewhere, Jimmy White finds himself on the ropes after Martin O'Donnell established a 7-2 lead in their match, while 16-year-old Stan Moody trails Zhang Anda 8-1.