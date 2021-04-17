World Championship snooker latest: Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Mark Joyce

Spectators returned to sport on Saturday morning as Ronnie O’Sullivan started the defence of his World Championship crown at the Crucible.

As one of the Government’s pilot events, which are being used to help England and sport out of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the venue in Sheffield opened its doors to fans again. Six-time world champion O’Sullivan was taking on Mark Joyce in the first session of the tournament, with Martin Gould playing Yan Bingtao on the other table. All four players walked to the table to applause from the crowd, which was set to be at 33 per cent capacity for the first round.

CROWDS RETURN TO LIVE SPORT 🙌🏼



Roll on the @Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible. Let’s have it.@WeAreWST | @crucibletheatre pic.twitter.com/xHexqQavsz — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 17, 2021