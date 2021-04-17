World Championship snooker latest: Ronnie O'Sullivan thumps Mark Joyce 10-4

Spectators returned to sport on Saturday as Ronnie O’Sullivan started the defence of his World Championship crown with a commanding victory over Mark Joyce.

As one of the Government’s pilot events, which are being used to help England and sport out of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the venue in Sheffield opened its doors to fans again. Six-time world champion O’Sullivan was taking on Joyce on the first day of the tournament and despite a scrappy start, he never looked in danger on the way to a 10-4 thrashing, delighting the reduced crowd in attendance.

Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts to first-round win

O’Sullivan revealed after his win that he had been accosted by a drunken fan in the city centre. The Rocket, who had spoken of concerns over his level of protection to Sporting Life ahead of the tournament, said: "Ninety-nine per cent of the people are fine, but it’s just the odd one who was a bit boozed up. It was so busy and this geezer was a nightmare. "He was p***ed up and coming at me and I was like, ‘Mate, please’. What can you do? I’ve got to stay indoors and stay away." All remaining players in the tournament must undertake a second Covid test prior to the quarter-finals. And O’Sullivan added: "If I didn’t have to be clean for this tournament it wouldn’t matter, but if I reached the quarter-finals it would be a sickener to have a pull out. "As a sportsman I can’t work if I get ill so that’s my only problem." Ronnie on top despite quiet start O’Sullivan was a long way from his best despite establishing a 6-3 lead in the first session, but moved through the gears in the evening as his rookie opponent spent much of the second session in his chair. Joyce in fact took the opening frame to get back in touch at 6-4, but from there he barely contributed as O'Sullivan fired in a series of key contributions, including breaks of 124, 137 and 112 in successive frames to finish the job early.

The tone for a scrappy opening session had been set after just three shots when the players asked the referee to replace the cue ball due to a blemish. That and a series of mistakes left O'Sullivan perhaps fortunate to be playing someone with no previous Crucible experience, and thanks to some luck and the odd flourish of brilliance he was well in front heading into the evening. Within an hour of play resuming, the six-time champion was back in the sort of form which had seen him demolish Kyren Wilson when last playing in this famous arena, and whether it's Anthony McGill or Ricky Walden in round two, they have their hands full on this evidence. In the end, this was a fitting way for spectators to return to live sport, even if some of those with tickets would perhaps have preferred to spend longer in the arena.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Joyce in action on day one of the World Championship