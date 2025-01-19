Snooker scores: Shaun Murphy leads Kyren Wilson 6-2 in Masters final

Shaun Murphy has one hand on the Masters trophy after building a commanding 6-2 lead over Kyren Wilson in Sunday's final at Alexandra Palace.
Murphy's dream week in London continued in much the same vein in the opening session, the Magician producing another masterful display which was in stark contrast to his opponent who just couldn't find the form that saw him topple Judd Trump less than 24 hours earlier.
While Murphy finished with back-to-back centuries, to go with his opening-frame 94 and another break of 65, Wilson spent the session swimming against the tide, in part down to a few unforced errors on his own part.
Perhaps the most crucial of those mistakes came in frame four, Wilson looking sure to level at 2-2 after Murphy's rapid start had allowed him to race into a 2-0 lead, only for the world champion to miss a simple red on 61 with the frame almost secure.
And didn't Murphy make him pay. A series of perfectly-judged cannons allowed him to free the three reds tied up on the right-hand side cushion and by the time he had progressed to the colours, there was little doubt he would complete the flawless 65 clearance that handed him a huge steal.
Murphy, Masters champion back in 2015, then extended his lead to 4-1 when controlling the fifth frame, only for Wilson to rally with a brave run of 53 which featured a series of brilliant pots as he battled to gain control of the cue ball.
However, any hopes Wilson might've held about getting out of the session all square quickly vanished when Murphy cleared the table in the frame seven, before finishing with yet another century to ensure he ended the afternoon in complete control.
Wilson is now left with a mountain to climb if he is to avoid another Masters final defeat like they one he suffered against Mark Allen in 2018.