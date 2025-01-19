Snooker scores: Shaun Murphy leads Kyren Wilson 6-2 in Masters final

Murphy's dream week in London continued in much the same vein in the opening session, the Magician producing another masterful display which was in stark contrast to his opponent who just couldn't find the form that saw him topple Judd Trump less than 24 hours earlier.

While Murphy finished with back-to-back centuries, to go with his opening-frame 94 and another break of 65, Wilson spent the session swimming against the tide, in part down to a few unforced errors on his own part.

Perhaps the most crucial of those mistakes came in frame four, Wilson looking sure to level at 2-2 after Murphy's rapid start had allowed him to race into a 2-0 lead, only for the world champion to miss a simple red on 61 with the frame almost secure.