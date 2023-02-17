Tian Pengfei claimed the biggest win of his professional career when routing Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 at the Welsh Open.
Despite enduring a chaotic passage to the last eight, one marred by a troublesome tip, O'Sullivan started as hot favourite for the match and tournament.
However, he was never at the races and couldn't recover from a sloppy start that allowed his opponent to take early control.
To Tian's credit, he produced a polished display that earns him a place in his first ranking tournament semi-final, and breaks of 66 and 51 settled any early nerves he may have been feeling.
2-0 became 3-0 when O'Sullivan inexplicably missed a simple blue to hand Tian the third frame, and the match was as good as done by that point.
O'Sullivan continued to cut a dejected figure as his miserable run in this season's ranking events continued, and Tian finished the job with well-taken runs of 82 and 73.
Shaun Murphy progressed to the last four with a ruthless 5-0 whitewash of Yuan Sijun.
Murphy has been one of the form horses all week and having made a 147 maximum break in his win over Daniel Wells on Thursday, he was at again just 24 hours later.
For Yuan, it was a match of missed opportunities having squandered advantages at various stages of the match, namely in the first and fourth frames, the latter proving a particularly cruel blow from which he was unable to recover.
Having claimed that opening frame, Murphy followed up with back-to-back breaks of 81 to race into a 3-0 lead, before Yuan looked sure to win frame four.
However, despite building a huge lead, he was unable to kill off the frame and Murphy cleared the table in ruthless fashion to move within touching distance of the semi-finals.
Victory was complete when Murphy dominated the next frame, keeping alive his hopes of winning the tournament for a second time having claimed first prize in 2020.