Despite enduring a chaotic passage to the last eight, one marred by a troublesome tip, O'Sullivan started as hot favourite for the match and tournament.

However, he was never at the races and couldn't recover from a sloppy start that allowed his opponent to take early control.

To Tian's credit, he produced a polished display that earns him a place in his first ranking tournament semi-final, and breaks of 66 and 51 settled any early nerves he may have been feeling.

2-0 became 3-0 when O'Sullivan inexplicably missed a simple blue to hand Tian the third frame, and the match was as good as done by that point.

O'Sullivan continued to cut a dejected figure as his miserable run in this season's ranking events continued, and Tian finished the job with well-taken runs of 82 and 73.

Murphy books semi-final spot

Shaun Murphy progressed to the last four with a ruthless 5-0 whitewash of Yuan Sijun.