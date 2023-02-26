Carter did rally to win two of the next three, but Murphy ended the afternoon with breaks of 141 and 112 to put himself firmly in command.

Carter was no back number himself, making breaks 54, 122 and 59 in the first eight frames, but losing a close third frame hurt his chances and allowed Murphy to race into a 3-0 lead.

A spectacular display that featured five centuries, including two total clearances of 140+, handed Murphy his first title since the 2020 Welsh Open and in truth, he had the result in safe keeping after dominating the afternoon session to lead 6-2.

For Carter, he was unable to add to the German Masters title he claimed just a few weeks ago, but he can have few complaints on this occasion having bumped into an opponent right at the top of his game.

Murphy has been quick to put behind him the disappointment of losing in the Welsh Open final a week ago, dominating the tournament throughout and running out a brilliant and well-deserved winner on Sunday.

His victory lap was delayed as Carter reduced his arrears to 8-4, but there was to be no big comeback and Murphy signed off in style, breaks of 88 and 130 crowning a majestic performance.

“I played really good all week, but last week when it mattered in the final of the Welsh (Open) I couldn’t get the job done,” Murphy said on ITV4 following his victory.

“So to not just win but to play like that, I am going to put down as one of my biggest achievements in my career. I am really going to take that like a feather in the cap.”

Murphy added: “The last few seasons I have really struggled, but you have to keep going and persevere.

“There has been very little to get excited about in the world of snooker for me over the past few seasons.

“There have been a lot of honest conversations in front of mirrors and a lot of soul searching, but I am very lucky to have some great support, with friends and family back home.”

Carter said: “Shaun played great, and he has played the best all week. When he is on (form), we have seen tonight what happens and it is unbelievable he hasn’t won for three years.

“But it has been a great month for me winning the German Masters, after such a long time myself (without a tournament victory) and getting to the final of this is massive also.

“If someone had said to me before Christmas you would be a ranking event winner, the final of this at the Players Championship and a seed at the Crucible (for the World Championship), I would have ripped your arm off for it.”