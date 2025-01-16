Snooker results: Shaun Murphy into Masters semi-finals with 6-2 win over Neil Robertson

The 2015 champion barely put a foot wrong in a high-class display, his only blemish coming in what proved to be the final frame, Murphy somehow snookering himself on the yellow and thus denying himself the chance to win the match with a 147 maximum break.

Up until that point, Murphy had negotiated the 15 reds and 15 blacks with aplomb, putting the seal on a commanding victory which was surely his best snooker since winning the Players Championship and Tour Championship back-to-back in 2023.

Murphy certainly looked in the mood when opening up with a fluent run of 90, but perhaps the first nail he put in Robertson's coffin was when stepping in with with a clearance of 66 to pinch frame five on the black.

That put Murphy 4-1 in front and though Robertson hit back with a fabulous century, when he missed a tricky pink to centre in the following frame, he was again made to pay by his ruthless opponent.

Murphy stepped in with 82 to put himself within touching distance of the winning line, the subsequent failed maximum attempt the only blot on an otherwise magical display from the Magician.

Murphy told World Snooker Tour: "It was just a terrible mistake to leave the cue ball behind the blue. Almost anywhere on the table except there would have been fine. It was such a good chance.

"At the start of the season, making a 147 in a Triple Crown event was one of my goals. To get so close, I'm gutted.

"My game has been going in the right direction, something good is coming for me, whether it's this week or next week or next month. As long as I am here I am dangerous."