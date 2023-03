The Rocket had impressively topped his group in this invitational tournament, which was first staged in 2008 and last held in 2019, with three wins against James Wattana, Stan Moody and Jimmy Robertson over the past two days of action in Thailand to book his place in the knockout stages.

He subsequently came up against his old friend Ding, who won this tournament back in 2016 and also finished runner-up in 2018, but was unable to get revenge for the 6-0 thrashing he suffered at the UK Championship back in November.

The first four frames of the contest were shared only for Ding to race away to a 6-2 victory - with the help of this fine escape in the seventh.