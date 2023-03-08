Ronnie O'Sullivan overcame home favourite James Wattana to top his Six Reds World Championship group with maximum points in Thailand.
The Rocket is making his debut in this invitational tournament, which was first held back in 2008 but not since 2019, and after opening up with a 5-3 victory over Jimmy Robertson on Tuesday, he maintained his perfect record by defeating English teenager Stan Moody 5-2 before rounding off his Group G campaign with a 5-2 success against a player he first met way back in 1992.
Wattana, 53, still qualifies for the 16-player knockout stage as the group's runner-up having also beaten Robertson and 16-year-old Moody earlier in the event so their paths could cross again in the quarter-finals.
O'Sullivan's 71 in frame four was the highest break of the event so far but it was quite a fortunate fluke to say the least which sealed the victory.
He will next play Noppon Saengkham in the last 16 on Thursday while Wattana will face Group F winner Stuart Bingham.
More to follow...
Six Reds Tournament Format & Results So Far
- The first round consists of eight groups of four players, and runs from March 6-8.
- Each group match is best of 11 frames, with the winner receiving one point and the loser none.
- The top two players in each group will advance to the knockout stage. If players are level on points, frame difference comes into play.
- The last 16 and quarter-finals are both best of 11 frames and take place on March 9.
- The semi-final will be the best of 13 frames and take place on Friday March 10. The final will be the best of 15 frames on Saturday March 11.
Six Reds Group A
- Ding Junhui 5–2 Stephen Maguire
- Zhang Anda 5–2 Mink Nutcharut
- Zhang Anda 5–2 Stephen Maguire
- Ding Junhui 5–2 Mink Nutcharut
- Zhang Anda 5–0 Ding Junhui
- Stephen Maguire 5–0 Mink Nutcharut
Zhang Anda (1st) and Ding Junhui (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group B
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5–0 Jimmy White
- Tom Ford 5–1 Zhou Yuelong
- Zhou Yuelong 5–1 Jimmy White
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5–3 Tom Ford
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5–2 Zhou Yuelong
- Jimmy White 5-3 Tom Ford
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1st) and Tom Ford (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group C
- John Higgins 5–2 Ken Doherty
- Hossein Vafaei 5–2 Poramin Danjirakul
- Hossein Vafaei 5–1 John Higgins
- Pormin Danjirakul 5–3 Ken Doherty
- John Higgins 5–0 Poramin Danjirakul
- Hossein Vafaei 5–1 Ken Doherty
Hossein Vafaei (1st) and John Higgins (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group D
- Judd Trump 5–0 Ricky Walden
- Ma Hai Long 5–3 Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn
- Judd Trump 5–4 Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn
- Ricky Walden 5–1 Ma Hailong
- Judd Trump 5–4 Ma Hailong
- Ricky Walden 5–4 Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn
Judd Trump (1st) and Ricky Walden (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group E
- Robert Milkins 5–2 Matthew Selt
- Chris Wakelin 5–4 Dechawat Poomjaeng
- Chris Wakelin 5–4 Matthew Selt
- Dechawat Poomjaeng 5–0 Robert Milkins
- Chris Wakelin 5–3 Robert Milkins
- Matthew Selt 5-3 Dechawat Poomjaeng
Chris Wakelin (1st) and Dechawat Poomjaeng (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group F
- Joe Perry 5–1 Mark Williams
- Andres Petrov 5–3 Sunny Akani
- Mark Williams 5-4 Sunny Akani
- Joe Perry 5-3 Andres Petrov
- Mark Williams 5-2 Andres Petrov
- Joe Perry 5-3 Sunny Akani
Joe Perry (1st) and Mark Williams (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group G
- Noppon Saengkham 5–4 Jordan Brown
- Stuart Bingham 5–1 Mahoud El Hareedy
- Stuart Bingham 5–2 Jordan Brown
- Noppon Saengkham 5–1 Mahoud El Hareedy
- Jordan Brown 5–2 Mahoud El Hareedy
- Stuart Bingham 5–2 Noppon Saengkham
Stuart Bingham (1st) and Noppon Saengkham (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group H
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 5–3 Jimmy Robertson
- James Wattana 5–1 Stan Moody
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 5–2 Stan Moody
- James Wattana 5–4 Jimmy Robertson
- Jimmy Robertson 5-2 Stan Moody
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 5–2 James Wattana
Ronnie O'Sullivan (1st) and James Wattana (2nd) progress
Knockout Stages
In draw bracket order
Last 16 (March 9)
- Zhang Anda v Tom Ford
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Ding Junhui
- Hossein Vafaei v Ricky Walden
- Judd Trump v John Higgins
- Chris Wakelin v Mark Williams
- Joe Perry v Dechawat Poomjaeng
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Noppon Saengkham
- Stuart Bingham v James Wattana
Quarter-Finals (March 9)
- Zhang Anda/Tom Ford v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh/Ding Junhui
- Hossein Vafaei/Ricky Walden v Judd Trump/John Higgins
- Chris Wakelin/Mark Williams v Joe Perry/Dechawat Poomjaeng
- Ronnie O'Sullivan/Noppon Saengkham v Stuart Bingham/James Wattana
Semi-Finals (March 10)
Final (March 11)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2