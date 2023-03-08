The Rocket is making his debut in this invitational tournament, which was first held back in 2008 but not since 2019, and after opening up with a 5-3 victory over Jimmy Robertson on Tuesday, he maintained his perfect record by defeating English teenager Stan Moody 5-2 before rounding off his Group G campaign with a 5-2 success against a player he first met way back in 1992.

Wattana, 53, still qualifies for the 16-player knockout stage as the group's runner-up having also beaten Robertson and 16-year-old Moody earlier in the event so their paths could cross again in the quarter-finals.

O'Sullivan's 71 in frame four was the highest break of the event so far but it was quite a fortunate fluke to say the least which sealed the victory.

He will next play Noppon Saengkham in the last 16 on Thursday while Wattana will face Group F winner Stuart Bingham.