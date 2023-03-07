The Rocket has never previously appeared in this invitational round-robin event, which was first held back in 2008 but not since 2019, and is hoping to find some form in Pathum Thani after a largely disappointing campaign.

O'Sullivan finds himself in Group H alongside Jimmy Robertson, James Wattana and Stan Moody and this commanding performance puts him in a commanding position to finish in the top two and the place in the last 16.

The different format was unsurprisingly not bother to O'Sullivan during the early exchanges and a break of 64 in the second frame helped him open up a commanding 4-0 lead in the race to five before his opponent finally slowed him down.