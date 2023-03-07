Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Jimmy Robertson 5-3 to make a winning start to his maiden Six Reds World Championship campaign in Thailand.
The Rocket has never previously appeared in this invitational round-robin event, which was first held back in 2008 but not since 2019, and is hoping to find some form in Pathum Thani after a largely disappointing campaign.
O'Sullivan finds himself in Group H alongside Jimmy Robertson, James Wattana and Stan Moody and this commanding performance puts him in a commanding position to finish in the top two and the place in the last 16.
The different format was unsurprisingly not bother to O'Sullivan during the early exchanges and a break of 64 in the second frame helped him open up a commanding 4-0 lead in the race to five before his opponent finally slowed him down.
Even in defeat, frames could prove crucial if players finish level on points at the end of the group stage so Robertson will have been relieved to pick up three of them before O'Sullivan finally picked up his point-winning fifth.
O'Sullivan will return to action on Wednesday for his final two group games against Wattana and Moody. The action is being screened on Eurosport.
Six Reds Tournament Format & Results So Far
- The first round consists of eight groups of four players, and runs from March 6-8.
- Each group match is best of 11 frames, with the winner receiving one point and the loser none.
- The top two players in each group will advance to the knockout stage. If players are level on points, frame difference comes into play.
- The last 16 and quarter-finals are both best of 11 frames and take place on March 9.
- The semi-final will be the best of 13 frames and take place on Friday March 10. The final will be the best of 15 frames on Saturday March 11.
Six Reds Group A
- Ding Junhui 5–2 Stephen Maguire
- Zhang Anda 5–2 Mink Nutcharut
- Zhang Anda 5–2 Stephen Maguire
- Ding Junhui 5–2 Mink Nutcharut
- Zhang Anda 5–0 Ding Junhui
- Stephen Maguire 5–0 Mink Nutcharut
Zhang Anda (1st) and Ding Junhui (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group B
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5–0 Jimmy White
- Tom Ford 5–1 Zhou Yuelong
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-3 Tom Ford
- Zhou Yuelong 5-1 Jimmy White
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1st) and Tom Ford (2nd) currently in qualification spots
Six Reds Group C
- John Higgins 5–2 Ken Doherty
- Hossein Vafaei 5–2 Poramin Danjirakul
- Hossein Vafaei 5–1 John Higgins
- Pormin Danjirakul 5–3 Ken Doherty
- John Higgins 5–0 Poramin Danjirakul
- Hossein Vafaei 5–1 Ken Doherty
Hossein Vafaei (1st) and John Higgins (2nd) progress
Six Reds Group D
- Judd Trump 5–0 Ricky Walden
- Ma Hai Long 5–3 Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn
- Judd Trump 5–4 Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn
- Ricky Walden 5-1 Ma Hai Long
Judd Trump (1st) and Ricky Walden (2nd) currently in qualification spots
Six Reds Group E
- Robert Milkins 5–2 Matthew Selt
- Chris Wakelin 5–4 Dechawat Poomjaeng
- Chris Wakelin 5–4 Matthew Selt
- Dechawat Poomjaeng 5–0 Robert Milkins
Chris Wakelin (1st) and Dechawat Poomjaeng (2nd) currently in qualification spots
Six Reds Group F
- Joe Perry 5-1 Mark Williams
- Andres Petrov v Sunny Akani
Six Reds Group G
- Noppon Saengkham 5–4 Jordan Brown
- Stuart Bingham 5–1 Mahoud El Hareedy
- Stuart Bingham 5–2 Jordan Brown
- Noppon Saengkham 5–1 Mahoud El Hareedy
Stuart Bingham (1st) and Noppon Saengkham (2nd) currently in qualification spots
Six Reds Group H
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-3 Jimmy Robertson
- Stan Moody v James Wattana