Ronnie O'Sullivan fired in two centuries and produced a mesmerising positional shot during a 5-2 victory over Ashley Hugill at the European Masters.
The Rocket made his intentions clear early on with a dazzling break of 141 and although Hugill attempted to put him off his stride with some unorthodox breaks made famous by Mark Williams in previous seasons, he was always in control.
A classy run of 96 doubled his advantage before Hugill got on the board with a break of 77 but then wowed the crowd with a mesmerising positional shot on the final red to help him pinch the next.
Hugill pulled another back with a break of 73 only for O'Sullivan to compile his 1138th career century with an effort of 105 before finishing the job with two runs of 52 and 58 in frame seven.
Asked how he would like to be remembered when he eventually retires, the six-time World Champion said: "As someone who played the game in a unique way. I craft breaks in an effortless manner and I know I’m going to do it. That’s why I play snooker because it makes me feel like Superman sometimes. I have tried a lot of things in my life but I’m yet to find anything else that makes me feel as good and as strong."
O'Sullivan is now hot favourite to win a record-extending 39th ranking title - and second of the season - following the shock exits of Neil Robertson and Judd Trump.
Robertson, who had scored four centuries in a 5-0 victory earlier in the tournament, suffered a 5-4 defeat to Pang Junxu in a high-quality contest despite leading 4-2 at one stage thanks to breaks of 91, 104 and 100.
Pang, who won the Rookie of the Year award after an impressive debut season in 2020/21, hit back with 73 and 101 for 4-4 before clinching the decider with a cool run of 90.
“Pang played a great match,” said Robertson. “He potted some incredible balls in the last frame. His technique is really good and if he keeps improving he could be a top player before long.”
Trump had previously joined a growing list of big-name casualties when losing 5-3 to Kurt Maflin despite firing in the only two century breaks of the match.
A fine effort of 124 in frame seven cut his deficit to 4-3 only for the 2020 World Championship quarter-finalist to complete the job.