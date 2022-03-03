Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch Ricky Walden's moment of magic
Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of Welsh Open after losing to Ricky Walden

By Sporting Life
23:11 · THU March 03, 2022

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of winning his fifth Welsh Open title are over after suffering a 4-3 defeat to Ricky Walden in round four on Thursday night.

Walden produced a superb break of 136 to move into a 3-1 lead only for the Rocket, who beat Ding Junhui 4-2 during the morning session at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, to bounce back with breaks of 88 and 85 and force a deciding frame.

However, Walden held his nerve brilliantly with a run of 83 that included a stunning pot on the pink to book his place in the quarter-finals, where he will meet Joe Perry.

Judd Trump advanced with a 4-1 win over Jimmy Robertson as he began to rediscover some form, taking the final frame with a break of 100.

Ali Carter beat Scott Donaldson 4-2, Zhang Ada saw off Matthew Stevens 4-2, and Hossein Vafaei edged out Ryan Day 4-3.

