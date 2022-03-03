Walden produced a superb break of 136 to move into a 3-1 lead only for the Rocket, who beat Ding Junhui 4-2 during the morning session at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, to bounce back with breaks of 88 and 85 and force a deciding frame.

However, Walden held his nerve brilliantly with a run of 83 that included a stunning pot on the pink to book his place in the quarter-finals, where he will meet Joe Perry.