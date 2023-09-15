It was a match in which the momentum shifted throughout, but the decisive blow came in the 14th frame when O'Sullivan cleared the table with 66 to level at 7-7, Selby punished in brutal fashion having earlier left himself needing only a simple pink off its spot to move two frames clear.

Selby was visibly rocked by that body blow and O'Sullivan never looked back, reeling off the next three frames in double-quick time to book what will be the sixth Shanghai Masters final appearance of his illustrious career.

It took O'Sullivan a while to find his very best form, and the opening session was something of a struggle as he let slip a 2-0 lead to finish 5-4 in arrears after Selby signed off with breaks of 63, 101 and 99.

And Selby didn't play badly in the early part the concluding session, keeping O'Sullivan at arm's length thanks to further runs of 60, 54, 77 and 65, before the contest turned on a missed pink that may haunt the Leicester man for some time to come.