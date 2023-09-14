Ronnie O'Sullivan produced a rousing comeback to reach the last four of the Shanghai Masters, rallying from 5-2 down to beat John Higgins 6-5.
O'Sullivan looked out of sorts for much of the early part of the match and was a shade fortunate to level at 2-2 after his opponent squandered a couple of really good chances to build a three-frame advantage.
Nevertheless, Higgins then put together breaks of 115, 71 and 74 to reel off three frames on the spin and move himself within a single frame of victory.
O'Sullivan was still to register a break of 50 at this stage and was all but waving the white flag when Higgins added a run of 52 in frame eight, only for the defending champion to keep his apparently faint hopes alive by pinching the frame on the pink thanks to a clearance of 23.
Sniffing the scent of a comeback, O'Sullivan won the next frame to reduce his arrears to 5-4 before producing a typically stunning grand finale, back-to-back centuries of 100 and 130 leaving Higgins stunned and sending The Rocket into the semi-finals.
Mark Selby will renew hostilities with O'Sullivan in the last four on Friday, having trounced Judd Trump 6-1.
Selby was at his ruthless best throughout, brushing off the early setback of losing the first frame to boss proceedings thereafter.
Breaks of 75, 63 and 87 helped Selby turn the match in his favour as he moved 3-1 in front, and Trump had no answers when the 2011 champion added further runs of 80 and 83 to finish the job in style.