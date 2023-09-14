O'Sullivan looked out of sorts for much of the early part of the match and was a shade fortunate to level at 2-2 after his opponent squandered a couple of really good chances to build a three-frame advantage.

Nevertheless, Higgins then put together breaks of 115, 71 and 74 to reel off three frames on the spin and move himself within a single frame of victory.

O'Sullivan was still to register a break of 50 at this stage and was all but waving the white flag when Higgins added a run of 52 in frame eight, only for the defending champion to keep his apparently faint hopes alive by pinching the frame on the pink thanks to a clearance of 23.