Ronnie O'Sullivan powered his way to a first Hong Kong Masters title, beating home favourite Marco Fu 6-4 in Sunday's final.

O'Sullivan finished runner-up when this event was last held in 2017, but having avenged defeat to Neil Robertson in that final by beating the Australian in a high-quality encounter on Saturday, The Rocket had too many guns for an opponent who has certainly played his part in a memorable tournament. 24 hours on from the magical, match-winning 147 maximum break he produced in his deciding-frame victory over John Higgins in their semi-final, Fu was unable to quite scale those heady heights as O'Sullivan raced out of the blocks and into a 3-1 lead that he nursed all the way to the winning line. O'Sullivan makes flying start O'Sullivan dominated the early exchanges, reeling off 122 unanswered points in the opening frame and then adding breaks of 71 and 59 after Fu had won frame two with a run of 55.

Ronnie O'Sullivan raced into an early lead

The mid-session interval failed to change the course of the match as O'Sullivan registered his fourth century of the week in the seventh frame to move 5-2 in front, though Fu did rally to win the following frame in dramatic fashion. O'Sullivan seemingly had one hand on the winner's trophy when staring down a pink into the yellow pocket, only to offer Fu a shock lifeline which he took in nerveless fashion, clearing the table with the aid of brilliant double on the final blue that left him inch-perfect on the pink stationed in the baulk end. When Fu followed up with a break of 56 to win frame nine, the match was threatening to turn on its axis, only for O'Sullivan to quickly thwart any hopes of a successful comeback – and in some style. Fu comeback denied by Ronnie genius In fact, O'Sullivan had saved the best for last and finished the job with a flourish, current world champion putting together a stunning clearance of 114 that was made all the more impressive by the fact the black was tied up right up until O'Sullivan developed it when potting the final blue.

🚀🏆 Ronnie O'Sullivan thrills a world record snooker crowd of 9,000 to win the Hong Kong Masters title - even though it meant beating home favourite Marco Fu!pic.twitter.com/7MFONoeprw — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) October 9, 2022