The home favourite had the Hong Kong Coliseum on the edge of their seats throughout a breathtaking clearance and not even his opponent could hide his delight when the final black was potted to seal a 6-5 victory.

He becomes the 15th player to win a match with a maximum behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (on six occasions), Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams, Barry Hawkins, Matthew Stevens, Ding Junhui, Andy Hicks, Shaun Murphy, Ryan Day, John Higgins, Mark Davis (on two occasions), Martin Gould, Luca Brecel and Tom Ford (on two occasions). But this is just the seventh to come in a final frame decider, following in the footsteps of Hendry (1997 Charity Challenge), O'Sullivan (2007 UK Championship),Davis' (2x 2017 Championship League), Gould (Championship League) and Ford (2019 English Open).

Fu will now face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Neil Robertson in Sunday's final.

