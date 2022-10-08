Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch Marco Fu's 147
Snooker results: Marco Fu hit a 147 in a deciding frame against John Higgins in front of his home crowd at the Hong Kong Masters

By Sporting Life
10:38 · SAT October 08, 2022

Marco Fu made a stunning 147 break in the deciding frame of his Hong Kong Masters semi-final against John Higgins to send a world record crowd of over 5,000 wild.

The home favourite had the Hong Kong Coliseum on the edge of their seats throughout a breathtaking clearance and not even his opponent could hide his delight when the final black was potted to seal a 6-5 victory.

He becomes the 15th player to win a match with a maximum behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (on six occasions), Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams, Barry Hawkins, Matthew Stevens, Ding Junhui, Andy Hicks, Shaun Murphy, Ryan Day, John Higgins, Mark Davis (on two occasions), Martin Gould, Luca Brecel and Tom Ford (on two occasions). But this is just the seventh to come in a final frame decider, following in the footsteps of Hendry (1997 Charity Challenge), O'Sullivan (2007 UK Championship),Davis' (2x 2017 Championship League), Gould (Championship League) and Ford (2019 English Open).

Fu will now face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Neil Robertson in Sunday's final.

More to follow...

Fetching latest games....