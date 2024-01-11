It was a long way from vintage O'Sullivan, who struggled throughout, but Hawkins fell apart in the latter part of the match having spurned a number of opportunities from 3-2 in front.

O'Sullivan did manage to finish with a flourish, a sublime match-winning clearance of 77 highlighted by a brilliant final red across the table with the white chained to the side cushion.

Even then, Hawkins, runner-up in 2016 and 2022, was left kicking himself having missed to middle when well set on 50 and firmly on course to reduce his arrears to 5-4. As he has so often done before, O'Sullivan made him pay.

"I just feel sorry for Barry," O'Sullivan told the BBC. "He was playing good until he started playing me and I just dragged him down to the most awful standard of snooker.

"So I’m really sorry about that today. I’m just lucky to get through.

"I’ve just got this ability that if I play bad, they play even worse. Not everybody, some of the guys punish me, but it’s just how it is and how it's always been."