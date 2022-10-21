Neither player managed a single break over 50 in the remaining five frames but despite seeing a 4-2 lead wiped out by Williams, the Northern Irishman scrapped over the line in a decider.

Allen trailed 2-0 early on as the Welsh legend compiled breaks of 62 and 70 but he hit back with runs of 77 and 74 in the next two frames to level matters.

The home favourite, who won this title in emotional circumstances 12 months ago with a 9-8 victory over John Higgins , delighted the Waterfront Hall crowd once again by coming through a hard-fought encounter 5-4.

Robertson had earlier claimed his sixth consecutive win over Mark Selby thanks to a 5-2 triumph.

The Thunder from Down Under is looking to achieve a career Home Nations slam this week having previously won the Welsh Open (2007 & 2019), Scottish Open (2017) and the English Open (2021) while Selby's hopes of lifting the Alex Higgins Trophy for the first time are over.

Robertson took the opening frame with a break of 73 only for the Leicester cueman bounce back in a scrappy second before taking the second with a fine run of 95.

The 40-year-old Aussie responded with a break of 97 to restore parity at the mid-session interval and won the next three after it with breaks of 84, 63 and 73 to seal his place in the last four.

Robertson told World Snooker: "I thought it was really good. Certainly my best performance of the week. Every time I seemed to go for a long ball they went in and I scored very heavily from it as well. There are a few matches against Mark in the last couple of years where I’ve won deciders. They are a toss of a coin that could go either way. It isn’t like I’ve got the wood on him, but it is a great record to have. He is a wonderful player.

"It is an extra incentive this week to try to win as nobody has won all four Home Nations before. It is a nice thing to try and do. I am very motivated coming here anyway because I haven’t got the best record in this event. It is great to get down to the one table set up and I’m sure it will be an amazing crowd at the weekend."