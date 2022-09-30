Sporting Life
Mark Allen heads the staking plan for the Masters
Mark Allen

Snooker results: Mark Allen beats Mark Selby to reach semi-finals

By Sporting Life
19:22 · FRI September 30, 2022

Mark Allen moved into the Cazoo British Open semi-finals with a 5-3 victory over former world champion Mark Selby.

Selby, who posted a maximum 147 break during his win against Jack Lisowski on Thursday, recorded two more centuries.

But he met his match in Allen, who followed up a 143 break in frame three by closing out the contest with a run of 126.

Allen is chasing the seventh title of his professional career, and he installed himself as clear favourite by knocking out Selby a day after eliminating Judd Trump.

Robbie Williams, meanwhile, reached the last four of a ranking event for the third time following a 5-1 success against China’s Lyu Hoatian in Milton Keynes.

Click here for British Open draw, schedule and results

