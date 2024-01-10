Snooker results: Mark Allen beats John Higgins 6-5 at the Masters

Mark Allen came from 3-1 behind to beat John Higgins 6-5 in their first-round clash at the Masters, inflicting another cruel defeat on the veteran Scot.
Higgins was victim of another Allen comeback when losing 9-8 in the Northern Ireland Open final in 2021, having at one stage led 8-6, and it was a similar story at Alexandra Palace as Allen won four close frames his opponent will feel he himself should have taken.
When Allen overturned a 44-point deficit in frame seven to lead for the first time, before then extending his lead with a superb 123, the match had been turned completely on its head.
There would be another twist, however. Having looked a beaten man, Higgins summoned his renowned fighting spirit to reduce his deficit by winning a tactical battle in the next frame, and then sent the match to a decider with a 61 break.
In the end, Allen produced a classy finish, forcing the error from Higgins with a couple of fine safety shots and then compiling a flawless, match-winning run of 86 to confirm his place in the quarter-finals.
Allen said afterwards: “It wasn’t a phenomenal contest, we were both a bit edgy, but any win against John is a good win so I will take it.
“Strangely I didn’t feel too bad in the last frame because 5-3 to 5-5 I didn’t feel like I’d done much wrong.
“I missed two really tricky shots, so I was looking forward to getting a chance and when John missed that long red I was fearing the worst but I got another chance and I made the most of it.”
Wednesday January 10
First round - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Thursday January 11
Quarter-finals - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900 GMT)