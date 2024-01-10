Sporting Life
Mark Allen fully focussed at the Masters
Snooker results: Mark Allen beats John Higgins 6-5 at the Masters

By Sporting Life
18:35 · WED January 10, 2024

Mark Allen came from 3-1 behind to beat John Higgins 6-5 in their first-round clash at the Masters, inflicting another cruel defeat on the veteran Scot.

Higgins was victim of another Allen comeback when losing 9-8 in the Northern Ireland Open final in 2021, having at one stage led 8-6, and it was a similar story at Alexandra Palace as Allen won four close frames his opponent will feel he himself should have taken.

When Allen overturned a 44-point deficit in frame seven to lead for the first time, before then extending his lead with a superb 123, the match had been turned completely on its head.

There would be another twist, however. Having looked a beaten man, Higgins summoned his renowned fighting spirit to reduce his deficit by winning a tactical battle in the next frame, and then sent the match to a decider with a 61 break.

In the end, Allen produced a classy finish, forcing the error from Higgins with a couple of fine safety shots and then compiling a flawless, match-winning run of 86 to confirm his place in the quarter-finals.

Allen said afterwards: “It wasn’t a phenomenal contest, we were both a bit edgy, but any win against John is a good win so I will take it.

“Strangely I didn’t feel too bad in the last frame because 5-3 to 5-5 I didn’t feel like I’d done much wrong.

“I missed two really tricky shots, so I was looking forward to getting a chance and when John missed that long red I was fearing the worst but I got another chance and I made the most of it.”

Wednesday results & Thursday schedule

Wednesday January 10
First round - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Mark Allen 6-5 John Higgins

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Mark Selby v Robert Milkins

Thursday January 11
Quarter-finals - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Barry Hawkins

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Shaun Murphy v Jack Lisowski

