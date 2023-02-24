Sporting Life
Kyren Wilson is in charge at the Crucible
Kyren Wilson

Snooker results: Kyren Wilson beats Gary Wilson 6-1 to reach Players Championship semi-finals

By Sporting Life
15:40 · FRI February 24, 2023

Kyren Wilson breezed into the semi-finals of the Players Championship with a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Gary Wilson.

It was relatively plain sailing for the number three seed who broke the back of the match when winning all four frames before the mid-session interval.

Breaks of 92 and 64 helped him to do most of the early damage and although missing a black off its spot in the fifth frame frame, allowing Gary Willson to pull a frame back, Kyren Wilson soon shut down any hopes of a telling comeback.

Gary Wilson did briefly threaten to win back-to-back frames after Kyren Wilson missed another simple black, before the latter cleared the colours in ruthless fashion to put himself on the cusp of the last four.

And a semi-final with Shaun Murphy was secured soon after, Kyren Wilson finishing in style thanks to a brilliant century.

