It was relatively plain sailing for the number three seed who broke the back of the match when winning all four frames before the mid-session interval.

Breaks of 92 and 64 helped him to do most of the early damage and although missing a black off its spot in the fifth frame frame, allowing Gary Willson to pull a frame back, Kyren Wilson soon shut down any hopes of a telling comeback.

Gary Wilson did briefly threaten to win back-to-back frames after Kyren Wilson missed another simple black, before the latter cleared the colours in ruthless fashion to put himself on the cusp of the last four.

And a semi-final with Shaun Murphy was secured soon after, Kyren Wilson finishing in style thanks to a brilliant century.