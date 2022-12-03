The last of them saw him cut an audacious red into the bottom pocket and when the next one, itself tricky, also found the same bag, the match was his. Little wonder a magnanimous Robertson took time to praise him as the pair shook hands.

With the winning line in sight, O'Connor would've been forgiven for stalling, but instead he produced a remarkable break of 71 which saw him defy what appeared to be end-of-break moments on at least three separate occasions.

Then came a huge moment as he pinched the seventh frame by a point after a fabulous final red was thundered into the pocket, and from there he took the eighth frame to move within one of an almighty upset.

O'Connor twice trailed in the match including after Robertson started it with a 137 break, but he fought hard to remain in the match at 3-3.

"Absolutely speechless," was his reaction, speaking to Eurosport. "I played well when it mattered, so I'm over the moon."

O'Connor had already beaten Zhao Xintong and Mark Williams in deciders, as well as Ding Junhui and Ricky Walden, and will now face Gary Wilson in his bid for a first ranking title.

"I prepared hard, practised well, and one thing led to another," he said. "I've beat Ding, Mark Williams... it just keeps going and going. It's a little bit strange, because in practise I haven't been flying."

Asked how he'll feel on Sunday, he added: "I think I'll be OK. It's been quite a strange week, it's been very normal - no extra pressure, no expectations. I've just been concentrating on my own game and trusting my cue action, and it's been working so far."

Wilson raises his game

Gary Wilson produced a trio of centuries to beat Thepchaiyah Un-Nooh 6-4 and reach the final of the Scottish Open.

It might have been a surprising semi-final draw but these two rare contenders conjured snooker of a high quality towards the end of it, Un-Nooh threatening a 147 break to kick things into life before Wilson found his best form too.

After Un-Nooh came unstuck on the 15th and final red in a break of 112 to level at 2-2, and again with a run of 61 to level at 3-3, it looked like it was the Thai who would kick on to reach Sunday's final.

But this upturn from Un-Nooh seemed to bring out the best in Wilson, who put together back-to-back breaks of 122 and 130 to move into a 5-3 lead before getting among the balls in frame nine.

A missed red to middle suggested nerves were beginning to kick in and Un-Nooh cleared expertly to get within one, but the pendulum swung one more time as he mishit a shot with the spider to present Wilson with a winning opportunity.

The 37-year-old rode his luck at times but went on to bag his third century of the match, a run of 115 seeing him deservedly advance to his third ranking final.