Snooker results: Jack Lisowski beats Luca Brecel 6-2 in Masters opener

The current world champion, Brecel has struggled badly for results since winning snooker's blue riband at the Crucible last spring and he was firmly put in his place on Sunday as Lisowski turned in a terrific display.

The match was all but over at the mid-session interval, Lisowski having raced into a 4-0 lead thanks to breaks of 70, 100, 96 and 69, and though Brecel did stage something of a rally by pulling a couple of frames back, he was unable to turn it into a serious comeback.

A poor opening frame from Brecel which featured a number of early mistakes set the tone for the afternoon and frame three was very similar, the Belgian in first with 28 before going in-off and allowing Lisowski to clear the table.

Brecel's brief fightback after the break came via runs of 95 and 103 as Lisowski only managed four points across the two frames, but his game held together throughout and he put the match to bed in ruthless fashion.

A break of 63 broke the back of the seventh frame, moving him 5-3 ahead, before he signed off with a well-taken 68 to set up a quarter-final meeting with either Shaun Murphy or Zhang Anda.

Sunday's Masters schedule

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski

Evening session (1900 GMT)