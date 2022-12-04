O'Connor's run to the final has been one of the success stories of the week, but he was unable to replicate the type of form that saw him beat the likes of Ding Junhui and Neil Robertson as Wilson ran out a commanding winner.

Wilson finished runner-up at last season's British Open and though he has been quick to downplay his own form in recent days, he was most impressive when it mattered most as he produced a clinical performance which featured two centuries.

More to follow...