Dott was selected by our snooker expert Richard Mann at 80/1 prior to the tournament and, having been odds-on prior to the first semi-final, turned in a disappointing display.

But there can be no denying Fan was excellent at times and superior throughout this match, scoring heavier than his vastly more experienced opponent and value for more than the eventual winning margin.

He scored the three highest breaks of the game, including a brilliant 131 in frame two, and from 4-1 in front would have been most unfortunate to lose.

That never really appeared on the cards although having clawed his way to within one at 5-4 down, Dott was among the balls in frame 10, only to again make a careless error when among the balls, one of several throughout the course of a disgruntled display.

Fan swept in with an impressive 84 break and, only recently turned 21, now has the opportunity to secure his first piece of WST silverware. He'll face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Liang Wenbo on Sunday.

"It’s hard to believe I am in the final, it has been an amazing week," said Fan. "I played well today. I felt pressure when Graeme came back from 4-1 to 4-3. I thought it was going to be 5-5 but I got a chance and made a very good break. I tried to keep calm and not think about what it would mean to reach the final.

"Every round this week I have beaten good players and got more confidence. I don’t mind who I play tomorrow. To play Ronnie in a big final would be a dream come true but it would also be very special to meet Liang. I will have to try not to think about the big occasion and just play my game.

"This is the best week of my career for sure. Playing every day with Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao has helped me to get better. I hope there is still a lot of improvement to come."