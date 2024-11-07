Snooker results: Ding Junhui beats Kyren Wilson to reach International Championship semi-finals

Ding Junhui continued his return to form by claiming a notable win over Kyren Wilson, downing the world champion 6-4 at the International Championship.
Hot from winning the Northern Ireland Open recently, his second major title of the season, Wilson began this quarter-final clash as hot favourite, but he came off second best against a resurgent Ding.
It was the Chinese who struck first blood, winning the first frame with a run of 57, and he added further breaks of 72, 84, 58, 129 and 123 in a most impressive display which sets up a last-four meeting with Xu Si.
In truth, Wilson never really settled, though he would've surely fancied his chances when pouncing on a rare mistake from his opponent in frame seven, clearing with a ruthless break of 70 before winning the next frame to draw level.
At that stage a thrilling climax appeared certain, but it was a measure of how well Ding was playing that he was able to shrug off those disappointments and respond with two magnificent centuries to close out the match in brilliant style.
Xu came through a fine tussle with Gary Wilson, eventually winning 6-5 having trailed 5-3 at one stage.
Breaks of 58, 81 and 68 saw Xu claim victory from the jaws of defeat to set up an all-Chinese semi-final.
There was more disappointment for John Higgins who was beaten 6-5 by Chris Wakelin.
Wakelin made the early running, but Higgins looked to have turned the match in his favour when winning three frames on the spin to move 5-4 in front, frame nine taken with a fabulous 112 break.
However, Wakelin took the match to a deciding frame, and after a four-hour delay as the players were pulled off to make way for the next session, the Englishman returned to win the match with a nerveless run of 62.
Xiao Guodong completes the semi-final line-up following his 6-4 victory over Jackson Page.