Snooker results: Ding Junhui beats Kyren Wilson to reach International Championship semi-finals

Hot from winning the Northern Ireland Open recently, his second major title of the season, Wilson began this quarter-final clash as hot favourite, but he came off second best against a resurgent Ding.

It was the Chinese who struck first blood, winning the first frame with a run of 57, and he added further breaks of 72, 84, 58, 129 and 123 in a most impressive display which sets up a last-four meeting with Xu Si.

In truth, Wilson never really settled, though he would've surely fancied his chances when pouncing on a rare mistake from his opponent in frame seven, clearing with a ruthless break of 70 before winning the next frame to draw level.

At that stage a thrilling climax appeared certain, but it was a measure of how well Ding was playing that he was able to shrug off those disappointments and respond with two magnificent centuries to close out the match in brilliant style.