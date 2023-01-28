The world number 47 had never been beyond the last eight of a ranking event prior to this week, but he showed no sign of nerves to beat teen sensation Julien Leclercq.

Wakelin sealed the century with a yellow, fitting in front of a raucous crowd who cheered its every involvement, and went on to produce the highest break of the tournament - adding £5,000 to the £50,000 winner's cheque.

Leclercq had impressed throughout the event, beating our 125/1 tip Dominic Dale in the last four, but couldn't quite join a list of six teenage ranking winners, the 19-year-old finally succumbing after a loose safety shot.

Wakelin had a lot of work to do when coming to the table, but having moved into a 34-0 lead after five minutes, he spent the next five completing the break of his life.