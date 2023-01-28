Chris Wakelin won the Snooker Shoot Out courtesy of a magnificent century break in Saturday night's final.
The world number 47 had never been beyond the last eight of a ranking event prior to this week, but he showed no sign of nerves to beat teen sensation Julien Leclercq.
Wakelin sealed the century with a yellow, fitting in front of a raucous crowd who cheered its every involvement, and went on to produce the highest break of the tournament - adding £5,000 to the £50,000 winner's cheque.
Leclercq had impressed throughout the event, beating our 125/1 tip Dominic Dale in the last four, but couldn't quite join a list of six teenage ranking winners, the 19-year-old finally succumbing after a loose safety shot.
Wakelin had a lot of work to do when coming to the table, but having moved into a 34-0 lead after five minutes, he spent the next five completing the break of his life.
"I've had a guy coach me since I was 10 years old, who has done absolute wonders for my life, in terms of giving me the opportunity to be a professional snooker player," said an emotional Wakelin.
"Unfortunately at the minute he's not very well so I'm sending all my best wishes to Gary. Thanks for all your help. This one's for you, mate.
"It's the first time all week I've made a break over 50!" he added of that brilliant clearance. "128 players turned up this week and gave it their best shot, and I'm lucky to be the man who came out on top."
On Leclercq, Wakelin said: "He's an absolute credit to us as a sport. He's made a great account of himself and he was very gracious in defeat. He's got a lot of future in the game."
Leclercq, who is in his maiden season as a professional, had no complaints at the end of a fabulous week.
"It's an amazing experience for me," said the Belgian, who thundered his way through the rounds in his maiden ranking final. "He made an amazing break, congrats to him."