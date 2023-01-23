It’s Shoot Out time again, and MARK WILLIAMS is taken to win the event for the first time after near misses in each of the last two years.

The veteran Welshman enjoyed a brilliant run 12 months ago, before watching Hossein Vafaei produce a match and tournament-winning break of 71 straight from Williams’ break-off.

Williams had played so well up until that point, displaying the cool, calm temperament that has been the foundation from which his great career has been built – a trait that is also absolutely vital for the raucous pressure cooker of the Shoot Out.

Fast starter Williams one to watch

In fact, after conceding 26 points in his frame against Mark King, only seven points were scored against Williams in his five other matches before the final, so strong was his play and so quickly was he out of the blocks.

In the previous year, Williams enjoyed another deep run, only narrowly losing out to eventual winner Ryan Day in the semi-finals, so his liking and aptitude for this event are plain to see.

Crucially, his form coming into this week is very strong with his runner-up finish at the Masters backed up by a last-eight finish at the World Grand Prix.

The other thing to note is how quickly Williams has tended to start his matches recently, crucial in this single-frame format, winning three of the opening frames from his four matches at the Masters, including two with centuries.

Williams will fancy of his chances of beating Craig Steadman in the first round, while my second pick, STUART BINGHAM, will start as a warm favourite against Reanne Evans.

Bingham had found this season a real struggle until coming good at the Masters, playing brilliantly in his first two matches before failing to fire against Trump in the last four.