Ali Carter beat Tom Ford in the German Masters final
Snooker results: Ali Carter wins his first ranking title for seven years at the German Masters

By Sporting Life
20:36 · SUN February 05, 2023

Ali Carter brushed aside Tom Ford 10-3 in the German Masters final to claim his first ranking title since 2016.

Ten years on from lifting this same trophy, the Captain came from 2-0 down to run out a highly-convincing winner and bank a cheque for £80,000 that sees him reclaim his place back in the world's top 16.

Ford compiled the highest break of the match in the very first frame of 121 but despite doubling his lead, Carter reeled off seven runs of 60+ including a higher of 120 in the next 11 frames to dominate the contest.

This is the fifth ranking title of Carter's career, ending as drought that stretches back to the 2016 World Open.

Meanwhile, Ford's quest for a first ranking title of his career, which began in 2001, continues but this is the closest he's come since reaching the final of the 2016 Paul Hunter Classic, where he lost to Mark Selby.

