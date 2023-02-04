Ali Carter will bid for a second German Masters title 10 years after his first following a 6-5 semi-final defeat of Robert Milkins.

Carter held off a fightback from Milkins to seal a place in Sunday's final, where he'll face either Tom Ford or Jack Lisowski. Less than a day on from his 147 heroics, Milkins made a good start to lead 3-1 at the interval despite failing to register a break of real significance. Carter though found his scoring touch and turned the match on its head by winning the following four frames with breaks of 72, 67, 133 and 83 to move within one victory.

Milkins dusted himself down and made a century of his own to claw his way back into the match and then took the following frame courtesy of a fabulous green off the cushion, having been snookered by Carter. Both players had chances in the deciding frame but it was a long red from Carter that allowed him to lay a tricky snooker, from which Milkins could only leave his opponent among the balls. Carter plotted his way to the snookers required stage before a farcical ending, as he first missed a simple pot, Milkins then missed the remaining red altogether, and Carter finally finished things off. He's now one win away from his first ranking title since 2016 whereas whomever he faces on Sunday will be in search of a first win at this level.