Robert Milkins celebrates (WST)
Robert Milkins makes 147 maximum break at German Masters

By Sporting Life
20:12 · FRI February 03, 2023

Robert Milkins bagged the third maximum break of his career during his German Masters quarter-final – just a day after making a previous tournament-high 146.

Milkins had already been in line for the £5,000 top break prize in Berlin but after a sensational 147 on Friday night he now knows he is guaranteed a payout, even if someone matches it to split the pot.

The break came in the second frame of his clash with Snooker Shoot Out champion Chris Wakelin as Milkins, 10 months on from his Gibraltar Open win, added this maximum to two he'd made previously during World Championship qualifying.

It was the 184th competitive 147 break in the history of the sport and the first of 2023, after 11 maximums in 2022.

As the actions continues in Germany, Milkins features in a wide open bottom half of the draw, with only himself and Ali Carter left among the seeds prior to Friday's session.

Ronnie O'Sullivan in 2002 and 2022
CLICK THE IMAGE for a list of all snooker's 147 breaks

