Milkins had already been in line for the £5,000 top break prize in Berlin but after a sensational 147 on Friday night he now knows he is guaranteed a payout, even if someone matches it to split the pot.

The break came in the second frame of his clash with Snooker Shoot Out champion Chris Wakelin as Milkins, 10 months on from his Gibraltar Open win, added this maximum to two he'd made previously during World Championship qualifying.

It was the 184th competitive 147 break in the history of the sport and the first of 2023, after 11 maximums in 2022.

As the actions continues in Germany, Milkins features in a wide open bottom half of the draw, with only himself and Ali Carter left among the seeds prior to Friday's session.