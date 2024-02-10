Snooker column: Nick Metcalfe on storied Welsh Open being highlight of the calendar

I don't know who writes the scripts for the Welsh Open, but I can't wait to see what they've got in store for this year.

The tournament has long been a much-loved one on the snooker calendar and somehow, it has always found a way to weave its stories deep into the sport's rich tapestry. The highlights are plentiful. There were first ranking event successes for Ken Doherty, John Higgins and the late Paul Hunter in the 1990s. Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Steve Davis and Stephen Hendry 9-8 in successive finals in 2004 and 2005, while Mark Selby came back from 8-5 down to stun O'Sullivan 9-8 and pick up the trophy in 2008. O'Sullivan, ever the showman, made a maximum 147 break to seal victory over Ding Junhui in the 2014 final. You get the picture. The Welsh has never been shy when it comes to serving up great theatre. But seriously, it's raised its game even higher in the Twenties, with the last three editions of the tournament being truly unforgettable. First there was the 2021 event, when the world was still in the grip of the Covid pandemic. We would have been forgiven for thinking it might be a lower key week with no fans present at Celtic Manor. Instead we saw an upset triumph for the ages. World No.81 Jordan Brown, a 750/1 shot before the event, did brilliantly just to reach the final, beating Selby and Stephen Maguire on the way. Surely the great O'Sullivan would prove to be one step too far in the final however? Not a bit of it, Brown was inspired throughout the match and held his nerve at the end for a famous 9-8 victory.

Jordan Brown has beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan in a decider to win the Welsh Open

Brown, who was the lowest ranked player to win a ranking tournament since Dave Harold at the 1993 Asian Open, said: "I knew if I got overawed about Ronnie I wouldn't win so I focused on my own game. I've had some dark days but those make you stronger as a player and a person. Five years ago I told myself to give snooker a proper go and it is paying off now." The 2022 event at Newport's International Convention Centre had a tough act to follow. But it threw up another fabulous story as world No.42 Joe Perry beat a number of top players to reach the final – Mark Allen, Kyren Wilson and Jack Lisowski among them – and then saw off Judd Trump 9-5 in the showpiece match to claim only his second ranking event success ever at the age of 47. You would have to be pretty hard of heart not to have been moved by the sight of Perry celebrating victory with his parents that night. Perry's previous ranking event success had been at the 2015 Championship Grand Final in Thailand. This time, his family could toast success with him. "I can’t believe it. This is the absolute highlight of my career by a country mile," Perry said. "My mum and dad have supported me since I was ten years old. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have been a snooker player. I’ve won a tournament before, but nobody was there. I know they are proud of me, but this is amazing. Whatever happens from here on in, I have this to remember." Surely there couldn't be an encore at Venue Cymru in Llandudno last year after all that? You betcha there was. Robert Milkins had already delighted the snooker world when winning his first ranking event at the Gibraltar Open in 2022, but it was by a distance his finest hour in the sport when he beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 for Welsh glory 12 months ago.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙠𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨! 🤩



🏆🏆💰 Robert Milkins wins the Ray Reardon trophy, the BetVictor Series trophy and £230,000!#HomeNations | @WeAreWST pic.twitter.com/p6whkIxyOy — Eurosport (@eurosport) February 19, 2023