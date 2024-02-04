Judd Trump wins German Masters to claim fourth ranking title of season

Trump pulled away in the evening session to win the tournament for a record third time and add it to victories at the English, Wuhan and Northern Ireland Opens.

Si, returning to form after his impressive run to last year’s Crucible semi-final, had held his own in the opening stages and started the final evening session just 5-3 adrift.

The 21-year-old Chinese, who came from two frames down to beat Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals, then further reduced the deficit to a single frame with a break of 123.

But Si showed his inexperience when he missed the simplest of reds early in the 10th frame, letting in Trump who ruthlessly punished him with a break of 113 to restore his two-frame advantage.