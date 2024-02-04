Judd Trump wins German Masters to claim fourth ranking title of season

Judd Trump cruised to his fourth ranking title of the season as he beat Si Jiahui 10-5 to win the German Masters in Berlin.
Trump pulled away in the evening session to win the tournament for a record third time and add it to victories at the English, Wuhan and Northern Ireland Opens.
Si, returning to form after his impressive run to last year’s Crucible semi-final, had held his own in the opening stages and started the final evening session just 5-3 adrift.
The 21-year-old Chinese, who came from two frames down to beat Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals, then further reduced the deficit to a single frame with a break of 123.
But Si showed his inexperience when he missed the simplest of reds early in the 10th frame, letting in Trump who ruthlessly punished him with a break of 113 to restore his two-frame advantage.
Another century swiftly followed as Trump extended his lead with a break of 108, and 74 in the next turned a potentially nerve-racking finale into another one-sided affair for the favourite.
Si did manage to temporarily stop the rot as he clawed back to 8-5, but Trump swept within one frame of victory then wrapped things up to add another trophy to his collection.
Trump said: “The crowds have been amazing and this is definitely one of my faovurite events on the calendar.
“It’s been an amazing season so far, I’ve reached seven finals. Every tournament is special when you get to play in front of a crowd like this and lift the trophy, it’s something you remember for the rest of your career.”