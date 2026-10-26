Snooker column: Emotional Mark Allen interview puts snooker into perspective

Kyren Wilson was a brilliant winner of the Northern Ireland Open, comfortably beating Jak Jones 9-2 in the final.

Sunday's showpiece match brought to an end another successful edition of this tournament, which has become such a popular one in the game. But in so many ways, it was a week in which we were reminded again of the irrelevance of sport in the grand scheme of our lives. We hadn't seen Mark Allen play professional snooker for nearly six months, since he lost a classic World Championship semi-final to Wu Yize. It was a welcome sight indeed when Allen made it to the Waterfront Hall to take on his good friend, Jordan Brown. But it was a heart-rending, troubling sight to watch the interview Allen gave after his defeat to Rachel Casey on TNT Sports. Allen suggested his career may be over, saying he couldn't see a future with snooker in it.

This is heartbreaking to watch 🥺💔



Mark Allen admits he may never play snooker again. We’re all rooting for you, Mark 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/9v6wvWMflE — TNT Sports (@tntsports) October 20, 2026

"The last few months have been really difficult and it's sort of put snooker into perspective for me," Allen told Casey. "I've been flooded with support, but the problems are within. At the minute, I'm just trying to survive." Seeing another person brought so low by the vicissitudes of life was painful in the extreme. Never be in doubt, it can happen to any one of us. Thank God Casey was on duty by the way. Never mind her top level broadcasting skills, this was all about her pure humanity. Rachel's warmth, kindness and decency was exactly what the moment called for. A day later, Allen put out a reassuring and moving statement on social media, saying he can "see the light now" after spending 10 weeks in a mental health clinic. And on Sunday, he suggested the UK Championship - which starts in late November - could be a realistic target for him to resume playing again.

Mark Allen was victorious in York back in 2022

I'm a sports journalist, not a mental health professional, yet I still say with confidence that you cannot underestimate the power of speaking out. It's impossible to know how many people Mark will have helped here, but you can be sure it's a lot. We all wish Mark well. We are willing him into a better place. And we thank him for both his honesty and his bravery. If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call 116 123 right now for free support. Belfast gives snooker one of its true gems I was in Belfast for the tournament and can vouch for its gravitas. The Waterfront Hall is a terrific venue that you can tell means business as soon as you walk inside. It is architecturally so distinct in the main arena, with a number of hanging balconies giving fans perfect views from all manner of different angles.

The Waterfront Hall is one of snooker’s most distinct venues.



I took this picture from the top. pic.twitter.com/TWsbl0rMS1 — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) October 22, 2026