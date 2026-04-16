Snooker betting tips: World Championship semi-finals preview and best bets

Shaun Murphy v John Higgins

Thursday 13:00

Sky Bet match odds: Murphy 8/11, Higgins 11/10

John Higgins will walk out into the Crucible Theatre for his 12th World Championship semi-final on Thursday afternoon.

Father Time would suggest that realistically, this might be Higgins' last chance to savour the famous one-table set-up at the Crucible in a match that gives him a shot at making a ninth world final.

What we are currently witnessing on the table would suggest something different, the 50-year-old Scot capping another strong campaign with a wonderful run in Sheffield that has included victories over Ronnie O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson.

Higgins was devastating in the latter part of his match with O'Sullivan, producing a stunning burst of big breaks in the final session, whereas it was more grit, determination and match-craft that helped him outpoint Robertson.

He'll start his semi-final with Shaun Murphy as marginal underdog, which is understandable. For all Higgins has maintained a high level of form all season, he was a relative no-show in two of the three finals he has contested, including at the Masters. He lost all three.

There is a nagging doubt as to whether he will be able to keep delivering big performances towards the end of what is always such a sapping stamina test in Sheffield, and his encounter with Robertson went late on Wednesday evening, that before his post-match media duties.

To that end, it feels like Murphy will start with a slight advantage, having wrapped up his victory Zhao Xintong before 17:00 on Wednesday, and he enjoyed a smoother ride in the last-16, too, beating Xiao Guodong 13-3, while Higgins traded punches with old sparing partner O'Sullivan in a match that went the distance.