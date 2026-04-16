Snooker betting tips: World Championship semi-finals preview and best bets

The semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship begin on Thursday afternoon – Richard Mann delivers his verdict on the two blockbuster ties.
Snooker betting tips: World Championship semi-finals
1.5pts Shaun Murphy to lead after eight frames against John Higgins at 11/8 (betway)
Shaun Murphy v John Higgins
- Thursday 13:00
- Sky Bet match odds: Murphy 8/11, Higgins 11/10
John Higgins will walk out into the Crucible Theatre for his 12th World Championship semi-final on Thursday afternoon.
Father Time would suggest that realistically, this might be Higgins' last chance to savour the famous one-table set-up at the Crucible in a match that gives him a shot at making a ninth world final.
What we are currently witnessing on the table would suggest something different, the 50-year-old Scot capping another strong campaign with a wonderful run in Sheffield that has included victories over Ronnie O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson.
Higgins was devastating in the latter part of his match with O'Sullivan, producing a stunning burst of big breaks in the final session, whereas it was more grit, determination and match-craft that helped him outpoint Robertson.
He'll start his semi-final with Shaun Murphy as marginal underdog, which is understandable. For all Higgins has maintained a high level of form all season, he was a relative no-show in two of the three finals he has contested, including at the Masters. He lost all three.
There is a nagging doubt as to whether he will be able to keep delivering big performances towards the end of what is always such a sapping stamina test in Sheffield, and his encounter with Robertson went late on Wednesday evening, that before his post-match media duties.
To that end, it feels like Murphy will start with a slight advantage, having wrapped up his victory Zhao Xintong before 17:00 on Wednesday, and he enjoyed a smoother ride in the last-16, too, beating Xiao Guodong 13-3, while Higgins traded punches with old sparing partner O'Sullivan in a match that went the distance.
One slight criticism of Higgins this season is that he hasn't always won enough frames in one visit, but I think he showed when putting together three centuries and a break of 88 in his match with O'Sullivan that he still has that in his locker.
His safety game and willingness to scrap and fight has never been in question, and his long game has been terrific in Sheffield. I note, too, that Higgins has backed his long potting throughout, never once shying away from the big shot.
Murphy will do the same, and his own long game was ultimately the difference in the last session of his huge win over Zhao. His break-building, which has always been a strength, was again very impressive.
There is a risk that Murphy will struggle to reset having cut the head off the king in the quarter-finals, but I don't get that sense. Murphy looks sharp, confident in his game, and highly motivated.
Respect between the pair will be guaranteed. Higgins has been world champion four times already, and Murphy is a modern-day giant who would surely push himself towards greatness were he to go all the way for a second time, so long after his first world title.
Whatever the outcome of a match to savour, Higgins has lost the first session of every match at this tournament. Murphy, on the other hand, led after eight frames in each of the last two rounds.
With Higgins' late finish on Wednesday also factored in, backing MURPHY TO LEAD AFTER EIGHT FRAMES makes obvious appeal. (Preview by Richard Mann)
Mark Allen v Wu Wize
- Thursday 19:00
- Sky Bet match odds: Allen 5/4, Wu 8/13
Preview will appear here...
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