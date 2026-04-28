Shaun Murphy knocks Zhao Xintong out of the World Championship at the Crucible; Mark Allen beats Batty Hawkins

Breaks of 96 and 80 helped Murphy win the first mini-session 3-1, regaining his two-frame cushion, and he was always in command in thereafter.

However, the man they call the Magician would not be bowed, and he came out all guns blazing in Wednesday's concluding session.

Murphy, world champion himself in 2005, threw everything at Zhao in the first two sessions of the match, but might have feared his chance had slipped away when pegged back to 8-8 overnight.

#MagicMoment for Shaun Murphy, who knocks out defending champion Zhao Xintong! The Crucible Curse lives on #WorldChampionship @midnite pic.twitter.com/w9weY74JHb

It was quite fitting that the match was eventually won with another stunning long pot, that after Zhao tried to play on for snookers, because Murphy's long game and refusal to back down in the face of the champion and form man was admirable.

He fired in another run of 70 to move 12-9 ahead, and though Zhao hit straight back with 81, the hero of 12 months ago perhaps for the first time in his career cut a flustered, frustrated figure in his chair.

Still, when Murphy did finish the job, a break of 69 doing the bulk of the damage, Zhao offered a gracious hand in defeat and some warm words before allowing the victor to celebrate with a now trademark punch of the air.

A delighted Murphy told the BBC afterwards: "I think when you are playing great player, which Zhao unquestionably is, it makes it straightforward for you.

"I just knew I had to play properly, and knew I had to be somewhere near my best.

"I'm so in awe of Zhao Xintong and how he plays the game.

"When he is in full flow, he is mesmerising to watch."

Allen outlasts Hawkins

Mark Allen secured his place in a third Crucible semi-final with a hard-fought 13-11 victory over Barry Hawkins.

In the end, a brilliant match was decided in peculiar circumstances, Hawkins leaving the white short and fouling when trying to roll up to the pink, allowing Allen to cooly pot yellow and green before letting out a rare roar of emotion.

A contest that Hawkins dominated in the early part burst into the life in the second session on Tuesday, the pair trading three centuries in as many frames as Allen hauled him himself from 7-4 down to level terms at 8-8 overnight.

Wednesday morning's concluding session had more edge to it, with both men visibly feeling the heat, though Allen started the stronger by taking the first two frames, only to watch Hawkins win the next two.

10-10 soon became 11-11 as nothing would give until Allen produced his final hand, a third century of the match for the Northern Irishman putting him within touching distance of victory.

A run of 59 followed which, with the aid of a couple of nerveless late pots and an error Hawkins might struggle to forget, booked his place in the last four.