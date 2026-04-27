And the Rocket was back in front when carving out a break of 93, normal service apparently resumed in a match the seven-time champion had appeared in control of for much of the early part.

When the 50-year-old Scot followed up with back-to-back centuries, the first a clearance, the match had turned on its head, only for O'Sullivan to hit back with 62 and draw level at 10-10.

Those inside the packed Crucible Theatre got a small taste of what was to come in the first frame of the day as O'Sullivan broke down on 44, and Higgins stepped in with a trademark counter-clearance to the blue to get within one, though few could have predicted just what would unfold thereafter.

Fast forward to Monday afternoon and it was a completely different story as Higgins produced one of the best performances of his career, O'Sullivan himself playing his part in a grandstand finish which Stephen Hendry on commentary for the BBC described as 'one of the best sessions of snooker' he'd ever witnessed.

The match sparked into life at the end of the second session on Sunday night, that after O'Sullivan had dominated the first instalment to move 6-2 ahead, a lead he extended to 9-4 before Higgins somehow scraped his way back into the contest by winning the final three frames of the evening .

However, Higgins was just getting started, his long potting taking us back to years of old, and he continued to land the first blow in the majority of frames as O'Sullivan's safety play was put under increasing pressure.

A third century of the session followed for Higgins to haul him level again, and he was back in front when adding a further run of 88.

O'Sullivan wasn't quite done with yet, though, and he gave the match the deciding frame it so deserved when stepping in with 88, Higgins this time rueing a miss when in first.

And in the decider, both men got what they wanted: a chance. Higgins blinked first, and then O'Sullivan banged his cue on the table in frustration when missing a tough red with his hand on the side cushion. His chance, he knew, was slipping away.

Higgins, this time, made no mistake, defying the magnitude of the occasion to complete one of the great escapes in the history of the World Snooker Championship. A Crucible comeback classic that will go down in folklore.

Higgins told the BBC afterwards: "I came to the party at last! That was brilliant.

"I know my cue ball wasn't great and especially when you're playing Ronnie, when his cue ball is pinpoint, and it can demoralise you.

"But I was 6-2 down and I'm saying to the family if I win the next two sessions I had a chance. That was all I concentrated on.

"I came out last night was the session 5-3 and gave myself a chance.

"Today the table has been re-covered and it played a lot better.

"We all know Ronnie plays with different chalk and that makes it difficult, and it makes the pockets seem tighter.

"At times it was the best I've ever seen Ronnie hit the ball. He was cueing it so well.

"The breaks he made to make 12-12 were incredible. You are just sitting there and admiring it.

"I just felt if I could get in I would have a chance. It's only the second round, that's the way I was looking at it.

"A great match, but it's the second round. I need a rest, but it's only one sleep and then right back into it."