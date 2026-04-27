O'Sullivan dominated Saturday night's opening session to lead 6-2, and looked to be moving towards a swift conclusion when pulling 9-4 ahead thanks to breaks of 116, 80 and 91.

However, Higgins rallied in typically determined fashion, winning the last three frames of Sunday night's second session to set up a thrilling finale on Monday.

A run of 71 helped the Scot reduce his arrears to 9-5, despite a late scare when snared by an O'Sullivan snooker, and he held his nerve to take out the next frame on the final black.

O'Sullivan appeared to be in control of the final frame of the session, but a wrap of his knuckles on the table when missing a tricky red suggested he was beginning to feel the heat, and his mood was made worse when he went in-off when later potting the final red.

Higgins duly stepped up to clear to the pink, breathing new life into a match that is simmering towards a thrilling conclusion.