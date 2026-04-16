Snooker betting tips: World Championship quarter-finals preview and best bets

Zhao Xintong v Shaun Murphy

Tuesday 10:00

Sky Bet match odds: Zhao 4/11, Murphy 2/1

Shaun Murphy is never one to downplay his own long potting and break-building prowess, and nor should he, while Zhao Xintong has been peerless in those departments for most of the season.

Zhao was a quite breathtaking winner of last year's World Championship, potting and scoring at will, and in many ways his performance mirrored that of Murphy's when the Englishman won this tournament way back in 2005.

Incredibly, both men came through qualifying the years they claimed Crucible glory.

What Zhao achieves from this point remains to be seen, but predictions of greatness appear completely justified at this stage.

Murphy has enjoyed a highly-decorated career himself, including three more world finals since 2005, along with a pair of wins at the Masters and one UK Championship title.

At the end of another strong season which has included victory at British Open and two more finals, the 43-year-old will fancy the job in a match that promises to be played on his terms.

Murphy certainly won't take a backwards step, and with Zhao already calling for 'all-out attack' from Murphy, we can expect fireworks.

The nippy nature of the pockets at this championship means there is a caveat to betting OVER 4.5 TOTAL MATCH CENTURIES, but Murphy reeled off four tons in his 13-3 win over Ziao Guodong in round two.

As for Zhao, he made three centuries in his 13-9 defeat of Ding Junhui where he still looked to be operating below fifth gear. He had earlier made three against Liam Highfield.

The sense is that Zhao will raise his game when required, and with Murphy clearly in good nick, this has the makings of a proper Crucible dust-up.

Expect plenty of big breaks. (Preview by Richard Mann)

Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins

Tuesday 10:00

Sky Bet match odds: Allen 8/11, Hawkins 11/10

Of all the quarter-final ties, the one between Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins is most likely to go under the radar.

But, for the purists, it might just be the most interesting of the lot.

Allen is quite the puzzle. A single-ball potting sensation when first breaking onto the scene, he beat Ronnie O'Sullivan on just his third Crucible appearance en route to the semi-finals in 2009.

At that point in his career, it seemed that some fine tuning to his game and natural maturing would see Allen return and one day become world champion.

Fast forward nearly 20 years and Allen's game is most certainly refined, and he has matured and evolved into a brilliant operator.

A couple of Triple Crown wins and 12 ranking titals in total confirm the Northern Irishman to be one of the biggest hitters among the modern-day players.