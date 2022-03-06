Jack Lisowski is backed to claim a poignant success at the Turkish Masters which begins on Monday – read Richard Mann's outright preview here.

With high-profile names such as Neil Robertson and Mark Selby in the last few days pulling out of the inaugural Turkish Masters, opportunity knocks for someone, and JACK LISOWSKI is backed to finally break his ranking title duck. Few observers would argue that Lisowski isn’t one of the most gifted players currently on tour, or indeed one of snooker's best players without a ranking title to his name, but he applied himself really well to reach the semi-finals of the Welsh Open last week, where he eventually lost in a deciding frame to Joe Perry. Until then, the season had been one to forget for the 30-year-old, with a host of early exits doing little justice to his talents and a far cry from the previous campaign when he reached three major finals and three more quarter-finals. It’s hard to put a finger on what has been holding Lisowski back, but he was much more like his old self in Newport, scoring heavily in that effortless, free-flowing manner of his to cruise to the business end of the event, before staging brilliant comebacks against Ali Carter and Joe Perry – the latter effort not quite enough to earn him a shot in the final. Lisowski returns to form in Wales Still, that was a big step forward for Lisowski, even more commendable when considering his Ukrainian heritage and that the events of the past week are sure to have weighed heavy on him. In a strange way, perhaps the enormity of what is currently taking place in Ukraine has given Lisowski some perspective – like it has so many others – and remined him that snooker is just a sport, and not life and death.

I certainly think we saw Lisowski play with more freedom and confidence last week, almost like the weight of his poor form has been lifted from his shoulders, and I think he could prove very dangerous if adopting that mentality for the remainder of the season. Lisowski might always be destined to frustrate, but sticking to his strengths and backing his rich talent is no bad idea. The theory that events in Ukraine will somehow unburden Lisowski on the table and allow him to just take the game for what it is – a game – might not have too much merit, but even still, the upturn form he showed in Wales means he has to be on the shortlist for Turkey regardless, and I think he is well drawn in a top half of the draw that looks attractive. A potential quarter-final meeting with UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong would be a match to savour, but the Chinese star has been all or nothing this term, making him hard to get a good grasp on. I don’t like his first-round draw against Michael White, either. While respected, I’m happy to leave him alone at single figures, with Lisowski making more appeal at 20/1. Trump hard to ignore but Robertson makes appeal In the bottom half, Judd Trump should prove hard to stop if coming through his held over match against Michael Georgiou, having also returned to his best at the Welsh Open.

Climbing the mountain and then trying to do it the very next week is never easy, but Trump has been a winning machine over the last three seasons and if anyone can go back-to-back, it’s him. I won’t be rowing in at 7/2, but his presence in the bottom quarter of the draw is enough to put me off Ricky Walden who been brilliantly consistent all season and will surely win another tournament in the next year or so. He’s passed over at 25/1, but not so JIMMY ROBERTSON, 2018 European Masters champion and in the midst of a solid campaign that has charted an upward curve. Robertson had no answer to the aforementioned Trump in Newport, but very few did, and he still made it as far as the last 16. Prior to that he reached the semi-finals of the Players Championship, beating non other than John Higgins before he lost to Neil Robertson when the Australian was virtually untouchable. All season, Robertson has pitted his wits against the top players, more often than not with a great deal of credit, and he’s certainly capable of enjoying a good run this week.

His draw sees him take on the classy Cao Yupeng first up, but that’s a match Robertson is more than capable of winning, so too if meeting a struggling Shaun Murphy in the last 32. If this season has taught us anything, it’s that we can't underestimate the quality of players lower down the rankings, with numerous winners of events starting at big prices and going all the way. Robertson is already a ranking winner and he’s certainly capable of winning again if the cards fall right, so, too, Lisowski who went close in Wales and looks primed for another deep run. Posted at 1800 GMT on 06/03/22