Snooker betting tips: Players Championship match betting preview and best bets

Top Half

The match prices and to win the quarter in the top segment have been priced up close to my probabilities, with the 13/8 on Robertson to win the quarter a fair price but only available in a couple of places.

Quarter two looks more interesting from a betting point of view, though, with the 4/1 on MARK WILLIAMS to come through two matches an appealing proposition.

Williams has a surprisingly healthy head-to-head record against Barry Hawkins (19-6) and it may just be a case that the main attribute of Hawkins, which in my opinion is his nous/decision making is nullified by Williams, who is surely one of the best there has even been in that department.

Judd Trump would be a different assignment and like everyone in the game, Williams has struggled to contain Trump on many occasions.

The pair contested a couple of huge deciders financially in Saudi in 2024, with Trump producing one of the best pressure clearances I’ve ever seen to land their equivalent of the Masters before Williams gained a little recompense later that year.

We know Williams has the game to topple anyone on his day, and while he may not be quite as consistent as he once was, that 17-14 win over Trump in the semi-final of last year’s World Championship where he outscored and outplayed his opponent hammers home that his game is still in great shape.

Yes, Trump is patently the most likely winner of this section but I’d have them closer than the 4/6 and 4/1 on offer, nearer 4/5 and 10/3.

Bottom Half

A case can be made for backing Zhang Anda at 13/8 against Shaun Murphy but I’m reluctant to oppose Murphy, who has been one of the top three players this season.

Like Trump, Murphy can be forgiven his Hong Kong defeat on account of a quick turnaround and while he was ultimately well beaten by the number one player in Berlin, Murphy was brilliant for large patches in the German capital.

Zhang is a heavy scorer wherever he plays but I still think he’s a more potent force on home soil (he reached the final of the Grand Prix in neighbouring Hong Kong last-time-out) and Murphy has had his number on five of the six times they’ve clashed.

Instead, we’ll look at the bottom quartet and while I confess to coming unstuck a few times taking on Wu Yize this season, MARK ALLEN still looks overpriced at the general 11/8.

Allen isn’t an easy player to weigh up at present.

His style of play isn’t for everyone and when he goes into his shell, it’s seemingly to the detriment of his own rhythm.

That said, Allen has a higher win percentage this season than the well-touted Wu and both have won a tournament.

Wu is a better player now than when he succumbed 6-4 to Allen in an attritional UK Championship clash in 2024 and he beat Allen in a decider in Berlin a year ago.

As has been the case so far this season, the pockets have played on the tight side in early matches in UK events and first match up tomorrow afternoon, that could be a factor to consider.

In my opinion, that eventuality would suit Allen down to the ground and the general 11/8 looks a bit too big on the Pistol.

Posted at 18:55 GMT on 16/02/26

